(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG said it will not distribute a dividend for last year as it seeks to conserve funds, a further sign that troubles in US property markets are spreading to Europe.

“In an effort to safeguard its financial strength in the interests of all stakeholders in this late stage of the real estate cycle, the bank has decided not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023, but to retain its profit instead,” the German property lender said Thursday.

Bonds and shares of the lender, which has a significant exposure to US commercial property, have slumped to record lows in recent weeks. The bank moved to reassure investors by confirming that it meets conditions to pay a coupon on an Additional Tier 1 bond in April.

The bonds recorded their biggest ever jump after the announcement, gaining 15 cents to 38, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Shares fluctuated, down 0.34% as of as of 10.17 a.m. in Frankfurt.

“A coupon skip there would have been signal that things are horribly wrong, which clearly they are not, said Shanawaz Bhimji, head of credit strategy at ABN Amro Bank NV. “Pre-provision profit is still good and expected to stay solid, despite imminent rate cuts.”

The rapid reversal from a long period of low borrowing costs has put property owners under pressure and deflated real estate prices.

The lender expects office prices in the US to drop again in the first half of this year, saying a 20% decline would trigger “potential additional losses of approximately €100 million.” This would be covered by provisions it has already made, it said.

PBB said it booked €212 million ($231 million) in loss provisions for 2023, up from €44 million in the prior year. Pre-tax profit amounted to €90 million. PBB said it expects a “significantly higher result” for this year than in 2023.

The lender said earlier it aims to distribute 50% of profits as a regular dividend and an additional 25% as a special dividend, based on shareholders’ net income after taxes and AT1 coupon expenses. It paid out €0.95 per share for 2022, amounting to 75% of profits at the time.

