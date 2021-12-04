(Bloomberg) --

Deutsche Post AG Chief Executive Officer Frank Appel is the front-runner to become supervisory board chairman at Deutsche Telekom AG, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

A decision on the potential nomination could happen as soon as Dec. 15, Handelsblatt said, citing sources it didn’t name. A final vote on the job is expected during Deutsche Telekom’s next annual general meeting on April 7.

Handelsblatt also reported that the company might extend the contract of CEO Timotheus Hoettges ahead of its expiration at the end of 2023.

