(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG paid $2.4 billion to Softbank Group Corp. to increase its stake in T-Mobile US, taking it closer to its goal of holding a majority of the U.S. division.

The Bonn-based telecommunications company now holds 48.4% of the company after buying 21.2 million shares at an average price of $113 per T-Mobile share, according to a statement Wednesday. The company is using part of the approximately 4 billion euros received from the recently completed sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to purchase the stake.

SoftBank previously struck a complex deal with Deutsche Telekom to sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc.

In September last year the Japanese company agreed to swap about 45 million T-Mobile US Inc. shares for a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom AG. The deal allowed SoftBank to borrow against its T-Mobile stake as long as Deutsche Telekom gets to vote the shares pledged as collateral.

