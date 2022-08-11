41m ago
Deutsche Telekom’s Full-Year Outlook Misses Analyst Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG raised its 2022 earnings guidance for the year less than analysts had estimated after integration costs dampened strong performance in its T-Mobile US business.
The German telecom giant raised its full-year guidance for earnings -- before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization after leases -- to 37 billion euros ($38.1 billion) from 36.6 billion euros, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That missed analysts’ average 39.6 billion euro estimate, according to a Bloomberg survey.
“We continue to grow, despite the difficult economic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges said in the statement.
Key Insights
- Deutsche Telekom posted net revenue that rose to 28.2 billion euros in the quarter, compared to the average analyst estimate of 28.3 billion euros.
- Second quarter Ebitdaal was 9.89 billion euros in the second quarter. That compared to the average analyst estimate of 9.92 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Total revenue at T-Mobile US decreased by 1.1% for the second quarter, to $19.8 billion. Deutsche Telekom attributed this to the planned withdrawal from this Sprint business model.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and DigitalBridge Group Inc. agreed last month to buy a 51% stake in Deutsche Telekom’s German and Austrian business, GD Towers, for 10.7 billion euros in cash.
Market Reaction
- Deutsche Telekom was little changed at 18.86 euros in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The shares have gained around 16% since the start of the year.
- That compares to a 0.5% decline on the Stoxx 600 Telecommunications Index.
