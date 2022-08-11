(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG raised its 2022 earnings guidance for the year less than analysts had estimated after integration costs dampened strong performance in its T-Mobile US business.

The German telecom giant raised its full-year guidance for earnings -- before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization after leases -- to 37 billion euros ($38.1 billion) from 36.6 billion euros, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That missed analysts’ average 39.6 billion euro estimate, according to a Bloomberg survey.

“We continue to grow, despite the difficult economic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges said in the statement.

Key Insights

Deutsche Telekom posted net revenue that rose to 28.2 billion euros in the quarter, compared to the average analyst estimate of 28.3 billion euros.

Second quarter Ebitdaal was 9.89 billion euros in the second quarter. That compared to the average analyst estimate of 9.92 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Total revenue at T-Mobile US decreased by 1.1% for the second quarter, to $19.8 billion. Deutsche Telekom attributed this to the planned withdrawal from this Sprint business model.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and DigitalBridge Group Inc. agreed last month to buy a 51% stake in Deutsche Telekom’s German and Austrian business, GD Towers, for 10.7 billion euros in cash.

Market Reaction

Deutsche Telekom was little changed at 18.86 euros in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The shares have gained around 16% since the start of the year.

That compares to a 0.5% decline on the Stoxx 600 Telecommunications Index.

