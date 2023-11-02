Deutsche Telekom to Buy Back Up to €2 Billion in Shares in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG laid out plans to spend as much as €2 billion ($2.1 billion) in 2024 buying back shares and raise its dividend.

The dividend will increase to 77 cents per share for the 2023 fiscal year, up from 70 cents a year earlier, the German telecommunications company said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges said that the increase will repay investors who took a hit to the stock price when the company raised capital to increase its position in T-Mobile US Inc. two years ago. Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom has been steadily increasing its stake in the US division, which accounts for most of its revenue and is a significant growth driver.

“Our shareholders trust us and have supported our strategy for many years in the expectation that we will wisely use the capital they provide to us,” Hoettges said in a statement. “At the time, they accepted the resulting dilution of their shareholding in Deutsche Telekom, which we will now make up for to some extent through the share buy-back,” he said.

T-Mobile’s growth has helped Deutsche Telekom outperform many of its European rivals, which have struggled with flagging share prices and stagnating sales.

The stock rose 2.5% to €21.28 in Frankfurt trading at 1:52 p.m. Deutsche Telekom shares had risen 11% this year through Wednesday. That compares to a slight decline in the European STOXX 600 Telecommunications Index.

The company will report its financial results on Nov. 9.

