(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Wohnen SE, one of Germany’s biggest landlords, has appointed Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as co-Chief Executive Officers and Helene von Roeder as chairwoman of the supervisory board, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Kanellopoulos and von Roeder join Deutsche Wohnen from Vonovia SE, which took over its German rival last year as part of a 19.1 billion-euro ($22.7 billion) deal.

As part of the management reshuffle, Olaf Weber will succeed Philip Grosse as Deutsche Wohnen’s chief financial officer on March 31.

