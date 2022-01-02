A Deutsche Wohnen SE logo near balconies at the Siemensstadt Settlement modernist residential apartment block, a UNESCO World Heritage site managed by Deutsche Wohnen, in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. German residential property firm Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, a deal that risks further stoking tensions over affordable housing. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg
Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Wohnen SE, one of Germany’s biggest landlords, has appointed Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as co-Chief Executive Officers and Helene von Roeder as chairwoman of the supervisory board, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Kanellopoulos and von Roeder join Deutsche Wohnen from Vonovia SE, which took over its German rival last year as part of a 19.1 billion-euro ($22.7 billion) deal.
As part of the management reshuffle, Olaf Weber will succeed Philip Grosse as Deutsche Wohnen’s chief financial officer on March 31.
