(Bloomberg) -- Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is telling associates he plans to join the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential campaign as early as Thursday amid growing concerns in the party that the existing field won’t produce a nominee strong enough to beat President Donald Trump.

Patrick, now the managing director of Bain Capital LP, will appear on CBS’s "This Morning" on Thursday and is expected to post a video announcement, then travel to New Hampshire either Thursday or Friday before the filing deadline to get on the primary ballot there, according to two Democrats familiar with his plans.

Patrick, 63, would appeal to moderate voters who worry if former Vice President Joe Biden is up to the task of facing Trump head on, and worry that South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg lacks the proper experience.

Patrick, who is African-American, could also cut into Biden’s strength with black voters. He also could make a case that he could boost turnout of black voters in the general election better than Biden, who currently leads among that slice of the electorate.

Patrick’s decision is "an implicit criticism of the whole field and Biden, Booker, Harris in particular,” said former Massachusetts Representative Barney Frank. “It’s going to make a lot of people angry.”

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, the two black candidates in the race, are polling in the low single digits.

Patrick has close ties to Barack Obama and his move is also being perceived as a sign that the former president and his allies are worried about Biden’s ability to beat Trump.

Patrick, who served two terms as governor, had previously ruled out a bid for president, citing the impact of the “cruelty of our elections process” on his family. But, in recent days, Patrick has told allies and party leaders he sees an opening for a candidate that can unite the Democratic Party.

Patrick faces an uphill battle to winning the nomination, with no staff on the ground in the early states and limited name recognition. He left office in 2015 to join Bain Capital, the firm co-founded by another Massachusetts governor, Mitt Romney, now a Republican senator from Utah.

Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg is another possible late entry into the field. He has filed paperwork required for the Democratic primaries in Alabama and Arkansas. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Patrick also faces the difficulty of raising money to finance a national campaign and qualifying for the party debates, which have increased their fundraising and polling thresholds.

Patrick was the second elected black governor in U.S. history and would need a strong performance in South Carolina, where the majority of the Democratic electorate is black.

Before serving as governor, Patrick worked as a U.S. assistant attorney general for the civil rights division under President Bill Clinton and worked at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Patrick traveled to early states last year and allies of Obama were urging him to run, but he decided against a bid last November.

