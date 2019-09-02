(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Dorian, tied as the most powerful storm to hit land anywhere in the Atlantic, battered the Bahamas inflicting colossal damage to property and infrastructure across the chain of islands.

The hurricane brought 175 mile-per-hour winds, as much as 30 inches of rain in isolated areas, and a storm surge that could top 23 feet and leave the islands devastated for years. The fate of Florida remains uncertain as the storm churns in the ocean just 125 miles away.

The storm ripped off roofs, overturned cars and tore down power lines in the Bahamas, the Associated Press reported. The director general of the country’s tourism ministry described the impact as “devastating” but said there had been no loss of life reported. The storm is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

“I wouldn’t want to be on the Abaco Islands, they are going to have 12 to 15 hours of hurricane force winds with only the eye as the respite,” said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground, an IBM business. “Everything in that eye is going to get totaled. It is going to take them years, if not a decade, to recover.”

Its maximum sustained winds were 175 mph at 2 a.m. local time, the National Hurricane Center said. Winds were earlier recorded at 185 mph, which tied the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, which crushed the Florida Keys, as the strongest storm ever to hit land anywhere in the Atlantic, said Maureen O’Leary, spokeswoman for the National Weather Service.

Roughly 100,000 of the Bahamas population of 370,000 live in areas that are going to be hit by the storm, said Kevin Peter Turnquest, the country’s deputy prime minister, adding in a response to queries that Abaco suffered “severe destruction of homes and infrastructure.”

While the devastation mounts in the Bahamas, the threat to Florida and the U.S. East Coast remains uncertain. A hurricane watch has been extended northward to the Florida-Georgia line and the mouth of the St. Mary’s River, and remains in place from Lantana to the Volusia-Brevard county line. While many people focus on winds, most hurricane deaths are caused by storm surge and drowning from flooding.

The hurricane will move dangerously close to Florida’s east coast tonight through Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fluctuations in weather patterns across the U.S. and Atlantic mean Dorian could hit Florida or further up the coast in Georgia or the Carolinas later this week -- or not make landfall at all. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, including for the Mar-a-Lago club owned by Donald Trump, which the president often uses as a “Winter White House.”

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week,” Lixion Avila, a senior hurricane specialist at the center wrote in an analysis. “Only a slight deviation to the left of the official forecast would bring the core of Dorian near or over the Florida east coast.”

Florida’s fate will hang on the strength of a high pressure system in the western Atlantic and how far Dorian can move west. If that system weakens, then Dorian should veer away from the coastline, which has some of the priciest properties in the U.S. If it stays strong, the catastrophic tempest will come perilously close to shore, said Ryan Truchelut, president of Weather Tiger in Tallahassee, Florida.

Its current projected turn would also bring it close to the St. Lucie nuclear power station, home to two nuclear reactors owned by Nextera Energy Inc.’s subsidiary Florida Power & Light.

