(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and damaging winds will sweep across California Thursday into Friday as a powerful Pacific storm brings another round of floods and mudslides as well as crippling snows on the state’s highest peaks.

As much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain may fall across the Sierra Nevada snowpack, while coastal areas could get as much as 10 inches from the first of two atmospheric rivers that will rake California in the coming week, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. Flood watches, wind advisories and winter storm warnings blanket most of California and its neighbors.

Rain should start in San Francisco about noon local time and then spread inland and south through Friday.

“The first two days are just huge, and even the third day in the Sierra really has significant amounts,” Oravec said. “Then the second round comes in early next week. For the next week it is really just going to get ridiculous.”

This comes after an earlier series of storms that hit California in December and January, killing at least 19 people, knocking out power to at least 500,000 homes and businesses and causing billions of dollars in damage. They’re known as atmospheric rivers, long streams of moisture that can stretch for thousands of miles and deliver as much water as flows through the mouth of the Mississippi River.

This next round will be another extreme event, arriving with more warm air than the previous wave, which means it will bring mostly rain. Snow will be confined to the highest mountain areas, Oravec said. It’s unclear how the heavy rain will affect the deep snow across California’s mountains.

The snow pack will likely absorb some of the rain, but it may also start to melt, increasing the risk of flooding. Rivers and creeks are forecast to overflow their banks and the San Lorenzo River is expected to rise by nearly 18 feet (5.5 meters) in the next 24 hours at Big Trees, California, according to the National Weather Service.

