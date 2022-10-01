(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to rank among the worst in US history and pledged aid “for as long as it takes.”

The storm, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, has caused at least 30 deaths in the state, according to Associated Press. Almost 1.8 million homes and businesses remain without power and Lee County, the hardest-hit area, has no running water. Homes, bridges and other infrastructure are in ruin, with damage estimates ranging from $68 billion to $100 billion.

The emergency declaration Biden issued for Florida will help cover the cost of personnel and assist in setting up disaster centers and shelters across the state. Biden said on Friday that the federal government would cover “100% of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane.”

Ian, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, is still bringing heavy rain, flash floods and high winds to South and North Carolina, where Biden declared an emergency and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts.

