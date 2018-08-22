(Bloomberg) -- The trend toward emerging markets accounting for a larger share of the global economy has abated. Last year, excluding China, emerging and developing economies accounted for just 24.6 percent of global output, down from a peak of 26.7 percent in 2013. That helps explain why the Turkey crisis that has roiled emerging markets, has left growth trajectories in developed economies largely unchanged so far, according to Bloomberg Economics.

