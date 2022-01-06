(Bloomberg) -- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co.’s bonds slumped after the developer warned it’s struggling to find sufficient funds to partially repay a note maturing next week.

The bond due Jan. 13 declined about 10 cents on the dollar Thursday to around 55 cents, according to credit traders. R&F’s 5.875% dollar note due 2023 fell 7.6 cents to 29.2 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, set for its largest drop in five weeks. Prices for the company’s yuan bonds also decreased.

R&F said funds earmarked for a partial repayment offer may be materially less than the expected $300 million because of delays to some planned asset sales. “The Group is continuing to take active measures to shore up its liquidity position,” it said in an exchange filing. Most holders supported a six-month extension of the $725 million note issued by R&F unit Easy Tactic Ltd. Some 96% of investors backed one of two options for repayment, according to a stock exchange filing Wednesday.

Separately, China Huarong Asset Management Co. shares tumbled 21% in a second day of losses after resuming trading for the first time in nine months.

Developer bonds, stocks drop onshore (1:33 p.m. HK)

A slide in R&F’s yuan bonds spread across the broader property sector on Thursday. Yuzhou’s Group Holdings Co.’s 7.5% note due 2024 fell 3 yuan to 35 yuan, nearing a record closing low. Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s onshore bonds were also under pressure. In the stock market, the CSI 300’s real estate index fell 1.9%.

Property tax trials may be delayed, analysts predict (1:30 p.m. HK)

Analysts expect the government will hold off on expanding trials of a property tax. “Now may not be an appropriate time to launch the trials as the economy and the real-estate market are both under pressure,” said Liu Jianwen, a Peking University professor who is also the legal adviser to the Finance Ministry and legislative adviser to the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.

R&F dollar bonds slump (10:59 a.m. HK)

The fresh worry following Guangzhou R&F’s statement Wednesday follows the company’s emergence last month as among the builders attempting to avoid bond default.

Its Easy Tactic unit proposed a six-month extension of the $725 million note maturing Jan. 13 and repayment options including holders getting 83 cents on the dollar. It subsequently said it planned to put about $300 million in escrow to help fund the bond repurchase through its tender offer, before saying Wednesday the amount could be “materially less.”

Zhenro granted credit line from Bank of China (7:41 a.m. HK)

A unit of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. was recently granted a credit line of 9.14 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by Bank of China Ltd., according to an exchange filing. Credit lines from China’s four largest lenders total almost 24 billion yuan, which Zhenro said shows full confidence in its solvency.

Shimao consolidates regional businesses (9:44 p.m. HK)

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is consolidating its regional investment departments as part of a corporate restructuring plan, The Paper reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo from the builder. It’s unclear how many jobs will be affected by the plan, which also involves closing a local office.

