(Bloomberg) -- China South City Holdings Ltd.’s notes plummeted at a record pace after the builder defaulted on a dollar bond for the first time, reflecting fresh concerns over the extent of government support for the beleaguered sector.

The Shenzhen-based company’s dollar bond due December tumbled 17 cents to 25 cents on the dollar, set for its biggest one-day drop ever, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Four other of its dollar notes — three of which are due this year — all dropped by more than 10 cents.

In a filing, China South City said it didn’t expect to make a so-called mandatory redemption payment — an installment as a portion of the principal, as agreed to by creditors — on an October 2024 dollar bond. Missing the installment “will lead to an event of default,” it said. The developer also doesn’t expect to pay interest due Feb. 12 on another dollar note.

With the property sector in the doldrums and home sales cratering, investors’ dumping of its bonds underscores their waning confidence that Chinese government support would be adequate. China South City’s case has been particularly notable because the company — partly owned by a state-run firm - has issued bonds with certain “keepwell” terms that commit to maintaining its solvency.

Its dollar-note management will be studied by investors who are keen on assessing how state-linked developers fare in bond obligations compared to their private counterparts.

“We have been actively seeking to obtain financing and working on generating sufficient cash flow to meet our financial commitments,” the company said. It’s also considering revising terms, issuing new bonds for exchange or restructuring, it said.

Signs of the company’s troubles first emerged at the height of China’s property crisis in 2022, when it asked to delay the maturity dates and revise terms on five bonds.

The Chinese government has introduced a slew of policies to stir property sales and more liquidity for builders, including a 1 trillion yuan refinancing initiative. China South City, which has about HK$64.1 billion ($8.2 billion) in total liabilities, was among the first in the property sector to receive a state bailout. But it has struggled to stay afloat despite winning bondholders’ concessions.

“In recent years, due to changes in the external environment, the Company’s sales have been below expectations and our cash flow has only been sufficient to fund our daily operations,” it said.

The company has pushed for such concessions despite its bonds’ keepwell clauses provided by its partial owner — the Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co., a subsidiary of the city’s local state asset regulator.

Keepwell provisions are an agreement that entails a commitment to maintain an issuer’s solvency, but stops short of a payment guarantee from the parent company.

