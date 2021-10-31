(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group faces another key bond payment deadline on Saturday, part of more than $2 billion coming due at the nation’s stressed developers this month.

Evergrande unit Scenery Journey Ltd. has $82.5 million in coupons on two dollar bonds coming due on Nov. 6. Last week, Evergrande’s bondholders received an overdue interest payment shortly before the expiry of a grace period, buying more time for the debt-stricken property developer to raise cash from asset sales.

A surge in Chinese junk dollar bond yields in October has made it all but impossible for stressed developers to refinance their maturing debt. At least four builders defaulted last month, as the country’s credit market undergoes its biggest shakeout in years. For a calendar on bond interest and principal payments due this month, see here.

Still, the banking system has so far managed to shrug off the property industry slump. China’s biggest state-run banks extended their earnings recovery in the third quarter, fueled by rising credit demand and improving asset quality, results showed last week.

Key Developments:

China’s Stressed Developers Face $2 Billion Bond Bill This Month

Beware the China Evergrande Dominoes: Zhang & Yang

Expanded Property Tax May Only Move Market in Years: China Today

Evergrande Pays Overdue Interest and Again Dodges Default

U.S. Real Estate Struggles Mount for Chinese Developer Oceanwide

Hong Kong Tycoon Loses $174 Million in Property Bond Fire Sale

Kaisa Is Latest Property Developer Worry in China

Chinese Developer Redsun Pays Off Bond (8:20 a.m. HK)

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has redeemed a dollar bond that matured on Saturday, according to a stock exchange filing. The note had $83 million outstanding following some recent repurchases, Redsun had previously said. Redsun has an additional $1.9 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, the next one maturing in April, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Property Tax May Take Years to Move Market (6 a.m. HKT)

Chinese financial markets were mostly unfazed after Beijing decided to expand property-tax trials by imposing levies on some homeowners. While details remain elusive, analyst consensus points to limited immediate market impact beyond real estate sectors.

The trials are expected to last five years, paving the way for an eventual nationwide rollout. While the taxes are “untimely” and may exacerbate negative sentiment toward developer stocks, there is little incremental drag on sectors that are already facing headwinds, according to Cheng Wee Tan, Singapore-based senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

Two Thirds of Top Developers Breach a ‘Red Line’ (5 a.m. HKT)

China’s indebted developers are struggling to meet Beijing’s tighter financing rules. Two-thirds of the top 30 Chinese property firms by sales ranked by the China Real Estate Info Corp. have breached at least one of the metrics known as the “three red lines,” Bloomberg-compiled data showed as of Oct. 29.

China’s Megabanks Extend Profit Gains on Easing Bad Loans (Friday 10 p.m. HK)

China’s biggest state-run banks extended their earnings recovery in the third quarter, fueled by rising credit demand and improving asset quality. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on Friday reported net income rose by 11%. Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., and China Construction Bank Corp. delivered gains of 13% to 16%.

Still, risks are emerging as turmoil mounts in the nation’s sprawling real estate market. Chinese banks had more than 51.4 trillion yuan ($8 trillion) of outstanding loans to the real estate sector as of September, an increase of 7.6% from a year earlier. The exposure was more than any other industry, and accounted for about 27% of the nation’s total lending, according to official data.

Overall, about 41% of China’s banking system assets were either directly or indirectly associated with the property sector by the end of last year, and any slide in property prices may lead to knock-on effects on asset quality due to higher default rates in related sectors and lower collateral value, according to Citigroup Inc.

Chinese Developer Oceanwide’s San Francisco Project Seized (Friday 9:34 p.m. HK)

While investors around the world are watching to see how the crisis around China Evergrande is resolved, holders of distressed developer China Oceanwide Holdings Co.’s unit seized its shares in a billion-dollar property project in San Francisco.

Overseas credit holders of Oceanwide’s two offshore units have taken over their entire holdings in the project. The two dollar notes, worth a combined HK$2.6 billion ($334 million), have matured.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.