(Bloomberg) -- Companies are bidding to build another wind farm off the Massachusetts coast even as the state’s initial $2.8 billion project is stalled over a federal review.

Danish developer Orsted A/S and utility Eversource Energy submitted a proposal Friday for a 800-megawatt wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard, according to a joint statement. The companies, which have a joint venture called Bay State Wind, also proposed the option of a 400-megawatt project.

The bid is in response to a request by Massachusetts for proposals to build up to 800 megawatts of offshore wind as the state pushes to wean its power grid off fossil fuels. Other developers are expected to submit offers by the end of Friday’s deadline.

The winners of the state’s first round of offshore wind bids, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and the utility Avangrid Inc., have been pushing for more than a year to start construction of a wind farm off Massachusetts. Earlier this month, U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ordered an additional review, delaying the start of the project, called Vineyard Wind.

In an effort to attract more bidders for the next project, Massachusetts removed a price cap that had required developers to beat Vineyard Wind’s $65 per megawatt-hour price. Federal tax credits for offshore wind are scheduled to expire Jan. 1, reducing a key incentive to build the projects.

