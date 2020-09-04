1h ago
Devos Plan to Steer Virus Funds to Private Schools Ruled Illegal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Trump administration plan to steer more money from a coronavirus relief package to private schools was struck down by a federal judge who ruled it’s illegal.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington said Friday the Department of Education must follow a federal law that requires apportioning funding to private schools based on the number of children from low-income families.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.