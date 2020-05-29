(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration was accused in a lawsuit of illegally seizing millions of dollars in tax refunds from thousands of defaulted student borrowers despite a congressional ban on such collection activities by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups Student Defense and Democracy Forward filed the proposed class-action suit Friday in Washington, accusing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, saying the collections are part of the government “botched” roll-out of the CARES Act pandemic relief law.

