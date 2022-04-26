(Bloomberg) -- Real estate firm Dexus is nearing a deal to acquire AMP Ltd.’s Australian real estate and infrastructure arm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dexus is in advanced discussions over terms of a deal for the local operations of AMP’s Collimate Capital unit, which could be valued at about A$300 million ($216 million), one of the people said. An announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, another person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Sydney-based AMP told investors earlier this year it had entertained inbound inquiries about a potential deal for its private markets investment unit, which it had been planning to spin off. The business has since been renamed Collimate Capital.

The potential deal with Dexus does not include Collimate Capital’s international operations. A representative for Dexus declined to comment, while a spokesperson for AMP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The Australian Financial Review reported last week that Dexus and AMP could reach a deal within days, citing unidentified people.

