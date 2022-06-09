(Bloomberg) -- DFS Furniture PLC said Thursday that order volumes are falling as shoppers put off large purchases amid a UK cost of living crisis.

The Doncaster, UK-based company said customers have been placing fewer orders since April and that the slowdown, coupled with ongoing supply chain problems, led to lower-than-expected volumes in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The stock fell as much as 16% in London trading following the announcement, as shares of other UK homeware and DIY retailers also declined.

“The slower last couple of months of trading in most big ticket sectors has caught up with the sofa market leader, DFS,” Peel Hunt analysts led by Jonathan Pritchard wrote in a note.

The UK furniture market has seen a change in demand patterns with recent data from Barclaycard suggesting about a 2.1% reduction in transactions in April, compared with pre-pandemic periods, the company said. “We have seen a similar change in order volumes across our group,” DFS said.

DFS reported double-digit growth in order volumes for the third quarter of its financial year, ending March 27, compared with the same quarter in 2019, the last comparable period before the pandemic.

