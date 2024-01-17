(Bloomberg) -- DHL Group sees potential for a container ship shortage in the near future if vessels continue to undertake lengthy journeys around Africa to avoid attacks in the Red Sea, Chief Executive Officer Tobias Meyer said.

Shortages might begin occurring in about two weeks, hitting Asia in particular, if Houthi militants’ attacks continue to force merchant ships to steer clear of the waterway, Meyer said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Houthis Hit Another Ship as Shell Pulls Tankers From Red Sea

“The back-flow is currently not happening at the pace people were planning for, so that’s something to monitor,” he said on Wednesday.

The Iranian-backed Houthis began targeting vessels in the Red Sea in November, vowing to continue their attacks until Israel brings its war against Palestinian group Hamas to an end. Some operators started diverting ships to sail around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, with the number of vessels taking the longer route increasing after last week’s joint strikes by the US and the UK against Houthi bases in Yemen.

Sluggish demand for goods may help mitigate any squeeze on shipping capacity, Meyer said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.