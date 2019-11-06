{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nov 6, 2019

    DHX reports larger Q1 loss on restructuring, foreign exchange loss

    The Canadian Press

    Long-time guiding force at DHX media resigns

    HALIFX, N.S. — DHX Media Ltd. reported its first-quarter loss grew compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time reorganization charges and a non-cash foreign exchange loss.

    The company, which is changing its name to Wildbrain, says the loss amounted to $16.0 million or 12 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $2.4 million or two cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue at the producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming totalled $112.3 million, up from $104.0 million in the same quarter last year.

    DHX launched a management reorganization in September that cost it $5.4 million in the quarter.

    The reorganization is expected to cost a total of $10 million to $12 million by the end of its financial year, but the company believes it will generate about $10.0 million in annualized savings.

    The changes at the company follow the appointment of Eric Ellenbogen, a former president and chief executive of Marvel Enterprises, as DHX's new chief executive earlier this year.