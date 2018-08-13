Di Maio Says Italy Is Not Exposed to Speculators' Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio says the country won’t be subject to an attack by speculators.

"I don’t see a real risk that this government will be attacked. We cannot be blackmailed," he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Monday.

The spread between Italy and Germany bonds has been widening on concerns that Italy is going to exceed limits set by the European Union in its budget law for 2019, which will have to be approved by the end of this year. In addition, the continued turmoil in Turkey has sparked wider concern of market contagion.

Newspaper La Stampa said Monday that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed with Di Maio and fellow Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini a financial attacks scenario. The government also had contacts with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi over it.

In an interview with Bloomberg last week, Di Maio said the coalition will seek to introduce a flat tax and a citizen’s income next year without running foul of EU budget restrictions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note last week that the current spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds is not sustainable and a big move is likely in either direction.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jerrold Colten at jcolten@bloomberg.net, Kevin Costelloe, Ross Larsen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.