(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is ready to repeat the tough tactics it used to win concessions from the European Union on migration in the forthcoming battle over the budget, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

Italy’s populist coalition wants enough flexibility to introduce a flat tax and a citizen’s income in next year’s budget without running foul of EU budget restrictions, Di Maio said in an interview. He suggested that if the EU changed the way the deficit was calculated then his government’s plans could be implemented without breaching the limit.

“We want to discuss these reforms with the European Union to obtain the margin for maneuver that will allow us to implement those measures” Di Maio said. “That means doing the same as we did on immigration.”

In June, Italy’s populist government hijacked an EU summit to demand help tackling an influx of undocumented migrants. In the runup to the talks, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini provoked a diplomatic incident by turning away a rescue ship with more than 600 people aboard, then swapped insults with French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened to block all the other business leaders were aiming to complete.

Ultimately, member states agreed to increase border security, set up holding centers to handle asylum seekers, and to impose tighter controls on the charity organizations rescuing people from the Mediterranean Sea. An Italian official said Conte got about 70 percent of what he’d wanted.

Budget Battle

Now the administration is turning its attention to how to deliver on its election promises within the constraints imposed by the EU. With 2.3 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion) of public debt, the most in Europe, Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said in July that the government will stick to the the deficit forecasts set by the previous administration.

At the same time, the government has promised to ramp up benefit spending and cut taxes. Those plans may cost as much as 120 billion euros in the first full year, according to calculations by Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund executive. The ruling parties have questioned that estimate, without providing further details of how they are going to fund the measures.

One potential approach could involve excluding some spending from the deficit calculations.

“It is possible to introduce both this measure and a flat tax and to respect European Union deficit limits, because this is a structural reform for Italy,” Di Maio said. “The European Union must listen to us in this phase when we want to protect citizens facing a social emergency.”

