(Bloomberg) -- Johnnie Walker maker Diageo Plc’s interim sales rose more than expected as consumers found enough room in their budgets to splash out on the occasional bottle of whisky or tequila.

Sales in the six months to December rose 9.4% organically in the six months through December, compared to 8% growth expected by analysts. High-end brands rose even faster and were responsible for two-thirds of sales growth, Diageo said Thursday.

The average US household spends $1 a day on spirits, and consumers only buy bottles a few times a year, which allows them to continue to afford such products, Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said on a Bloomberg TV interview. The company said its revenue is 36% higher than it was prior to Covid-19 as its premium brands gained market share.

“The consumer decides where they want to save and where to treat themselves,” the CEO said. “People don’t pay that much of their paychecks on our products, but those moments of socializing and celebration, they want to make count more, coming out of Covid.”

Diageo has raised prices in some markets less than the rate of inflation, as it’s relying on productivity improvements, a better sales mix and higher volumes to help offset higher raw material costs.

The company maintained its forecast for annual growth of 5% to 7% in sales and 6% to 9% in operating profit in the three years through fiscal 2025, on an organic basis.

Read more: 'Lipstick Effect' Starts Fading for Consumer Beauty Groups

Volumes rose 1.8% on an organic basis, short of analysts’ estimates for 2.2% growth.

Sales rose 3% on an organic basis in North America, the source of about half of Diageo’s earnings, missing analysts’ estimates.

