(Bloomberg) -- Sales of canned and bottled cocktails boomed during the pandemic era for an obvious reason: Americans couldn’t go out to bars. According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, the industry’s top lobbying group, supplier revenue for these boozy, ready-to-drink (RTD) offerings swelled by some 42% from 2020 to 2021, reaching an annual total of $1.6 billion.

And if you thought the category would crash as Covid-19 fears subsided, one of the world’s largest alcohol conglomerates has a new line of premium, premixed drinks it would like to sell you.

This month, Diageo is launching Cocktail Collection, an aptly named assortment of RTDs that features four classic tipples in 350 ml and 750 ml bottles. The 350 ml bottle holds four servings and will retail at $14. The 750 ml bottle contains eight drinks for $26. We tasted all of them before their debut to see if they’re worth the money.

The short answer is: Yes. To build these initial expressions, the liquor behemoth leveraged its expansive portfolio, ensuring that a high-end spirit is at the core of each. Ketel One vodka is the primary player in a roast-y, sturdy Espresso Martini, as well as in a spry, citrus-forward Cosmopolitan. Tanqueray gin anchors an herbal, characteristically bitter Negroni. The flagship rye whiskey from Bulleit gives a traditional Manhattan depth and a whisper of caraway spice.

All in all, the flavor gap between these bottles and their respective freshly mixed counterparts is surprisingly negligible, an outcome that could be achieved only with an almost scientific degree of focus. Diageo employs a dedicated “Liquid and Innovation Team” expressly for such purposes. It consists of bartenders as well as research and development experts who worked in tandem over several months. Ultimately, they determined not just the cocktails they felt would resonate best with bar patrons but also the exacting ingredients and proportions that would allow for a faithful rendering in the bottle.

“In the beginning stages, we conducted a huge deep dive on these particular serves at on-premise locations across New York City,” says Nikhil Shah, a brand director at Diageo. “We focused on high-end cocktail bars in Manhattan and Brooklyn. From there we worked with our internal bartenders to lean on their expertise and guidance. This allowed us to craft approachable cocktails that not only met consumer expectations but also make these liquids deliciously complex and unique to each brand.”

The biggest challenge was in developing recipes that could maintain shelf stability for as long as possible. Ingredients such as juice, espresso concentrate and natural coloring are all sensitive to alcohol exposure and subject to rapid oxidation. Degradation is slowed by keeping products refrigerated. Nevertheless, even though you’ll easily find nutritional information—including calorie count—displayed on each label, a “drink-by date” is nowhere to be seen.

A Diageo spokesperson says that shelf life varies by product, from 15 months to two years—and it’s best to finish them shortly after opening to ensure the finest, freshest taste.

“I’d recommend within two to three days if they’re citrusy and boozy,” agrees Tiffanie Barriere, an award-winning bartender and spirits educator based in Atlanta. “But I’ve let some RTDs sit in the fridge for months, tightly sealed.”

The lineup arrives on shelves at a time when sales of spirits in the ultra-premium tier—bottles that cost more than $20 per 750 ml—is significantly outpacing those in the ready-to-serve sector. According to NielsenIQ, sales of the the high-end subcategory are up by 49% year-over-year, while sales of RTDs as a whole increased by just 9% during that period.

Regardless of price point, the convenience factor is impossible to ignore. The most work required for anything in Cocktail Collection is a hardy shake over ice. And these elegant offshoots are garnering respect from the very people you’d think would feel professionally threatened by their proliferation: bartenders. Diageo marketeers believe you’ll see some of these selections at short-staffed bars or high-volume venues looking to cut down on wait times.

“I love the premium RTD vibes,” adds Barriere. “It's an attempt to appreciate cocktails. True, the ingredients may be processed—and we don't know what the juice is by brand—but it gets the job done. I even hosted an RTD party for my partner on her birthday.”

Diageo is betting that you’ll want to bring some of these bottles home for your own celebrations—and not just during the holiday season. The company already has a margarita positioned for released in spring 2024.

