(Bloomberg) -- British distiller Diageo Plc disappointed investors again with lower-than-expected sales and earnings, as a slowdown in North America compounded a collapse in demand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Earnings fell 5.4% on an adjusted basis in the six months through December as 70% of its brands lost market share amid stiff price competition. The stock fell as much as 4.3% Tuesday, the steepest drop since a November profit warning that pummelled the shares.

“We are not satisfied with these results, and I personally am restless to get the business to perform at its full potential,” Chief Executive Officer Debra Crew said Tuesday on a call with reporters. She told Bloomberg Television the consumer environment may improve within six months, though it might take longer.

Diageo has had impressive growth for years, buoyed by successful bets on products like tequila. But its premium positioning is looking less appealing — particularly in the US where demand has cooled as stubborn inflation and high interest rates pressure consumer budgets. Sales in the US and Canada dropped 1.5%. Diageo said it lost market share there amid price competition, particularly in whisky and tequila.

“The cost of grocery shopping and the interest rates continue to be very elevated,” Chief Financial Officer Lavanya Chandrashekar said in an interview. “And as that comes down, this impact on the consumer will lift.”

Latin America and the Caribbean was the worst performing region, though, slumping 23%. Diageo issued a profit warning in November blaming higher interest rates and poor macroeconomic conditions in that market, which represents around a tenth of sales.

Diageo said it expects a better second half, with earnings declining less than in the first half. The company reiterated its medium-term guidance of organic sales growing in the range of 5% to 7%, with operating profit growing at a similar rate. Diageo said it will make progress toward that goal in the year through June 2025.

Business has come to a halt in several markets including Lebanon because of the war in Gaza, Diageo said. Chandrashekar said the company had strategies in place to avoid disruption from the shipping problems in the Red Sea.

Sales of tequilas like Casamigos declined in the US after years of runaway growth, but Crew said the spirit is becoming popular in southern Europe. Buchanan Scotch sales increased 36% thanks to the success of its pineapple variant.

“It’s been a difficult 12 months for Diageo, but there are reasons to be positive over the medium term, as the business continues to invest and the trading environment improves,” said John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin. There’s “ample room for growth in a highly fragmented market.”

