(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc plans to buy back up to 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of stock as earnings shift into higher gear at the world’s largest distiller.

The latest move to return cash to shareholders follows a buyback of 1.5 billion worth of stock in the year through June. The move comes as the owner of Johnnie Walker whisky reported sales and earnings slightly above expectations for the period.

Diageo had said that the benefits from productivity initiatives would keep coming in the second half. The company has joined other consumer-product companies, such as Unilever and Nestle SA, in adopting shareholder-friendly measures as activist investors take a growing interest in the sector.

For the full year, organic net sales rose 5 percent, the London-based company said in a statement Thursday. Operating profit before exceptional items gained 8 percent. Both figures were just above analyst estimates.

Last year, Diageo agreed to buy Casamigos, a tequila backed by the actor George Clooney, in a deal worth as much as $1 billion. It’s also re-entered the Irish whiskey category, in which it hadn’t competed since selling Bushmills to Jose Cuervo in 2014.

