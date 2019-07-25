Diageo Plans to Return $5.6 Billion to Investors on Sales Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc, the world’s largest distiller, plans to return up to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) to shareholders as sales and cash flow increased on broad-based growth across its regions and categories.

The latest plan, which will run through fiscal 2022, builds on a program that saw the company buy back about 3 billion pounds worth of shares for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Organic net sales rose 6.1% in the 12 months through June, the London-based company said Thursday, just shy of the analyst estimate of 6.2%.

Key Insights

The company cited new product innovation and increased investment in its brands for driving growth. In the medium term, it expects to maintain organic net sales growth in the “mid-single digit range” and to increase organic operating profit in the range of 5% to 7%.

Currencies have been a challenge in the past for Diageo, but the company said it estimates exchange rates for the next financial year to favorably impact net sales by around 375 million pounds and operating profit by around 135 million pounds.

Chinese demand for Diageo’s scotch and white spirits has fueled double-digit sales gains in the country.

Market Action

Diageo shares have gained 20% so far this year.

Get More

