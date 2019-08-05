(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc will invest 180 million pounds ($219 million) in renewable-energy upgrades to breweries across Africa with infrastructure including new biomass boilers to turn wood chips, bamboo and rice husks into steam power.

The world’s largest drinks maker will also add solar installations and water-recovery facilities at 11 brewing sites in seven countries including Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, according to an emailed statement on Monday. In Kenya and Uganda, the London-based company will replace heavy fuel oil with sustainable alternatives that will reduce carbon emissions by 42,000 tons a year.

The move comes as global corporations come under pressure to reduce pollution and help fight climate change. Africa is Diageo’s largest region by beer volume, with Guinness its main brand, and the continent accounts for 13% of overall sales.

To contact the reporter on this story: Helen Nyambura in Nairobi at hnyambura@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, John Bowker, Hilton Shone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.