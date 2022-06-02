(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc, the maker of Guinness beer and Smirnoff vodka, lost its bid to collect damages on a claim that the package design for its Bulleit whiskey was infringed by another spirits maker.

Diageo claimed W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company behind Redemption whiskey, violated its trademark rights in late 2016 when it switched its tall, cylindrical bottle design to a “wider, squatter, more masculine” bottle with a “rugged,” “vintage” label like the old-West look of Bulleit’s.

Jurors didn’t buy it, deciding at the end of a trial in Manhattan on Wednesday that consumers wouldn’t likely be confused between the competing whiskey brands.

Diageo did manage to convince jurors that Redemption’s redesign is close enough to create a “likelihood of dilution” of Bulleit’s famous packaging, but that finding wasn’t enough for Diageo to collect any money on its 2017 claim.

A Diageo spokesman said it will use the dilution finding to try to win a court order blocking Deutsch from using its current Redemption packaging going forward. A spokeswoman for Deutsch said the company plans to appeal the finding.

