Aug 4, 2020
Diageo’s Sales Hit Hard by Closing of Restaurants and Bars
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc’s sales slumped as the pandemic led to the closure of bars and restaurants, with e-commerce and supermarket purchases failing to fill the gap.
- Revenue fell 8% in the 12 months through June on an organic basis, the London-based company said Tuesday. Analysts expected a decline of 6.4%.
Key Insights
- The results are somewhat worse than already low expectations, with the company saying in February that it would see organic net sales cut by 225 million to 325 million pounds ($294 million to $424 million) for the financial year.
- The company’s beer business, which includes Guinness stout, joined rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Heineken NV in reporting a big drop in sales due to lockdowns.
- Like many other consumer-goods companies, Diageo said it’s unable to provide specific financial guidance, given the continued uncertainties around the pandemic and the global economy.
Market Action
- Diageo shares have dropped 10% this year.
Get More
- Read the statement.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.