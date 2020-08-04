(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc’s sales slumped as the pandemic led to the closure of bars and restaurants, with e-commerce and supermarket purchases failing to fill the gap.

  • Revenue fell 8% in the 12 months through June on an organic basis, the London-based company said Tuesday. Analysts expected a decline of 6.4%.

Key Insights

  • The results are somewhat worse than already low expectations, with the company saying in February that it would see organic net sales cut by 225 million to 325 million pounds ($294 million to $424 million) for the financial year.
  • The company’s beer business, which includes Guinness stout, joined rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Heineken NV in reporting a big drop in sales due to lockdowns.
  • Like many other consumer-goods companies, Diageo said it’s unable to provide specific financial guidance, given the continued uncertainties around the pandemic and the global economy.

Market Action

  • Diageo shares have dropped 10% this year.

Get More

  • Read the statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.