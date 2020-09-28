(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc said it expects business in July to December to improve versus the first six months of the year as bars and restaurants reopen following coronavirus lockdowns.

Sales and operating profit in the company’s fiscal first half, which runs through December, should be better than in the six months through June, Diageo said Monday.

Business has improved in all regions since June, and the U.S. is ahead of expectations, Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes said in a statement. Bars are open in all states in that market, with some restrictions. In Europe, pubs have largely reopened in most countries, though the company noted the risk of new restrictions where Covid-19 infection rates are worsening.

While the new forecast shows improvement, Diageo repeated that first-half sales will still be down compared to the year-earlier period and margins will narrow.

