(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc will open a microbrewery for its Guinness stout brand in London as it seeks to generate more revenue from venues, such as the Guinness tourist center in Dublin and the Johnnie Walker scotch whisky outpost in Edinburgh.

The brewery, named the “Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard,” will open at a historic brewing site in London’s Covent Garden late next year, the company said in a statement on Monday. Diageo will spend 73 million pounds ($98 million) on the project.

The opening comes as brands such as Heineken NV’s Brixton Brewery and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s Goose Island and Camden Town beers refurbish and expand their bars and breweries in London to host customers seeking tours. Guinness previously opened a brewery to the public in Baltimore and is eyeing another facility in Chicago.

Diageo will create up to 150 jobs to support the microbrewery and train a further 100 bartenders annually, the company said. Last week, Diageo reported sales for the first half of its fiscal year that beat estimates, in part due to demand for Guinness.

