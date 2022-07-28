(Bloomberg) -- Distiller Diageo Plc said full-year sales surged as consumers drank more expensive whiskey despite price increases.

The company, which produces Johnnie Walker, reported full-year organic net sales growth of 21%, beating analyst consensus estimates of 16.9%.

Diageo Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes cited the performance of premium brands and “price increases across our regions.”

The company reiterated its forecast for growth of 5% to 7% in sales and 6% to 9% in earnings over the next three years, on an organic basis. The company has been fighting off an increase in raw material and shipping costs by raising prices on drinks such as Scotch and tequila.

