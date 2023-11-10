(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc shares slumped after the UK distiller warned that a growth slowdown in its Latin America and Caribbean division will hit profits as customers there buy less and trade down to cheaper brands.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said Friday that it now expects to see lower growth and profit in the second half of its fiscal year compared with last year, due to a materially weaker outlook in the region, which accounts for nearly 11% of Diageo’s net sales.

Diageo stock plunged 12%, the most since 1997, following the unexpected warning. Rivals Remy Cointreau SA and Pernod Ricard SA also fell around 3%.

The surprise downturn is a further challenge for new Chief Executive Officer Debra Crew, who has been trying to persuade investors that a slowdown in the US, its biggest market, has largely been due to the effects of the pandemic wearing off. The concern is that Diageo’s long-held strategy of pushing premium alcohol, and expecting consumers to treat themselves even when budgets are becoming tighter, has limits. Sally Grimes was appointed CEO of North America in October.

Organic net sales in Latin America are expected to decline by more than 20% year-on-year in the fiscal first half, the world’s largest distiller said, citing macroeconomic pressures there that are causing customers to rein in spending.

Crew said that there was higher inventory in Brazil at the end of its fiscal year. A worsening economic outlook, poor visibility through some of its sales channels and high interest rates have dampened buyers’ enthusiasm.

“We are performing well compared to the industry, but the industry is under pressure,” she said. Crew said Diageo would outline a strategy for reinvigorating the region in January.

Diageo said its other regions were all performing better although growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific in the second fiscal half is likely to be slower than last year. Asia-Pacific has been impacted by a slower-than-expected recovery in China.

Sales have been also been affected by the crisis in Israel and Gaza. “It’s weighing on consumer sentiment a little more broadly,” Crew said.

The company, which only about six weeks ago left its outlook for the year unchanged, said it still believed in the fundamental strength of the business and reiterated its medium-term guidance for 5% to 7% organic net sales growth.

But operating profit is now expected to grow in line with revenue, rather than the 6% to 9% confirmed six weeks ago.

The other thesis underpinning Diageo’s long-term growth — spirits growth from consumers switching from beer and wine — appeared unchallenged.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Diageo’s warning is in stark contrast to the consensus view of mid-teens growth. That suggests downgrades to EPS estimates of 10%, all other things being equal, yet cuts could be even greater on any additional investment to drive a recovery.

— Duncan Fox, BI consumer-goods analyst

