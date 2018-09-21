(Bloomberg) -- As murder defendants go, Wojciech Janowski hasn’t helped his case much.

First he denied having anything to do with the 2014 killing of the richest woman in Monaco, the mother of his longtime partner. Then he admitted to police that he’d ordered the assassination. Then he retracted his confession.

The trial of those accused in the murder in Nice of Helene Pastor, who was worth an estimated $3.7 billion the year she died, got underway this week. Already, the details laid out in the courtroom reveal what prosecutors call a team of bumbling, clueless—albeit brutal—killers.

“I’m innocent. I committed no crime. That’s all,” said Janowski on Monday, the opening day of the trial, speaking in lightly accented French when asked by judge Pascal Guichard to state his position in the case.

Investigators say Janowski paid 140,000 euros ($165,000) to four men to carry out the murder of Pastor, who was 77. The purported motive: He feared that Pastor might keep him at a distance from the wealth of the family, the clan that built much of Monaco’s skyline and owns thousands of apartments in the city-state. Pastor’s driver, Mohamed Darwich, also died from the shots fired into her black Lancia Voyager.

The killings sent shock waves through Monaco and France. Pastor, whose family company has been operating since 1920, was extremely private. In a principality with some of the highest property prices in the world, Helene’s income from rentals allowed her to give her daughter and her son, Gildo, allowances of 500,000 euros a month each.

Janowski’s defense team will endeavor during the month-long trial in Aix-en-Provence, France, to instill doubt in the mind of the jury and suggest that the 69-year-old Pole was pushed into a forced confession whose implications he didn’t quite grasp.

Another striking feature of the trial: the amateurism of the accused perpetrators, two men prosecutors say were recruited via Janowski’s personal fitness trainer and an intermediary. They left so many clues that they were behind bars only a few weeks after having allegedly gunned down Pastor on May 6, 2014, as she emerged from a hospital in Nice, where she’d been visiting her son.

Nice Judicial Police Chief Philippe Frizon spent most of Tuesday morning listing the “huge mistakes” the suspects made, which enabled police to go all the way up the chain of command. “Typically, we’re not able to go higher up than the perpetrators,” he said.

Crucially, the two men, Samine Said Ahmed and Al Hair Hamadi, used a pair of prepaid cellphone lines bought the day of the murder to call taxis to take them to the scene of the crime. That made it easy for police to get the corresponding numbers from the cab company and then retrace their movements from Marseille to Nice and back. Hamadi also carried a Foot Locker plastic bag, making him stand out on video-surveillance tapes.

The next mistake: Hamadi, the lookout man, kept the phone he’d been using and inserted a fresh SIM card, allowing police to trace it and Hamadi less than 10 days after the murder. Shortly after that, the name of Ahmed emerged as the suspected shooter, thanks to DNA-identification work.

Ahmed denies having participated; Hamadi has admitted his role to a certain extent.

It was clear to police that someone had ordered the two men to commit the crime. To find who, investigators asked themselves: “Who has an interest in Pastor disappearing?” Frizon said. Those inquiries led them to Pascal Dauriac, the personal trainer for Janowski and his partner Sylvia Ratkowski—Pastor’s daughter. Dauriac is pleading guilty.

Ratkowski and Janowski were summoned to the police station on June 23, 48 days after the murder. The Pole had nothing to say when he was interrogated later in the evening. He even waived his right to a lawyer or an interpreter, and was kept in custody.

Three days later, after Ratkowski had been cleared of suspicion and Dauriac had implicated him, Janowski cracked.

“Yes, I ordered this murder,” he told police investigators, speaking in French, according to the indictment. “I killed myself by doing what I did,” he said.

Janowski further explained that he had ordered the killing to put an end to the destructive relationship Ratkowski had with her mother, which he described as abusive. Investigators see another motive: the death of Pastor would let her daughter inherit a large part of her mother’s wealth, which he could hope to control.

Indeed, while Janowski wasn’t married to Ratkowski or in her will, police inspectors say the probe showed he ran the couple’s finances—and was siphoning off more than three-quarters of Ratkowski’s monthly allowance for his personal use.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, Janowski’s lawyer, suggested malice was at work all throughout the June 2014 police interrogation. He noted that his client was in custody for questioning for a total of 91 hours that week.

The Pole retracted his confession later in 2014, arguing that his grasp of the French language wasn’t good enough to fully comprehend what he was admitting. He has lived in Monaco, a French-speaking principality, for about 30 years.

“I’ll never forgive him,” Ratkowski said of Janowski when she talked again to investigators later in 2014. “I hope he’ll get a heavy conviction for what he did to my mother and Mohamed and for all the years where he lied to me and where he stole my money. I had a blind trust in him and he was the man of my life—at least that’s what I thought.” They have one child together.

The trial is set to run until Oct. 19, with the jury deliberations to follow.

--With assistance from Jeremy Diamond.

To contact the author of this story: Gaspard Sebag in Paris at gsebag@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anne Swardson at aswardson@bloomberg.net, Tony Aarons

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.