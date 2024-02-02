(Bloomberg) -- Diamond Sports Group, the bankrupt operator of Bally Sports-branded local sports channels, has struck a deal to continue broadcasting Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers games through the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Diamond said Friday’s agreements with the three MLB clubs avoid potential disruption for fans and that the company will continue talks with the teams and the league as it hammers out a restructuring plan to save the broadcaster from closing. The plan is backed by Diamond’s major debt holders and Amazon.com Inc.

The agreements shorten the duration of Diamond’s broadcasting deals with the MLB clubs, which will now expire following the 2024 season, according to court documents. Diamond, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., also bolstered the teams’ rights to repayment in Chapter 11 should the company breach the new agreements. Financial terms of the deals were not publicly disclosed in court papers.

Last year, MLB had to step in to help broadcast San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games after Diamond dropped telecast-rights deals with those clubs after filing bankruptcy. Diamond has said it loses money on some of its broadcast deals and attempted to use Chapter 11 to reduce amounts it pays certain clubs.

Diamond on Friday said that the modified deals will allow the company to profitably broadcast Guardians, Twins and Rangers games in accordance with a business plan underpinning its proposed restructuring. The company has already worked on similar arrangements with the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association. The MLB deals must be approved by Judge Christopher Lopez, who is overseeing Diamond’s Chapter 11 case.

“We are pleased to have reached agreements with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers that work for all parties and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, live game broadcasts on Bally Sports to dedicated fans through the 2024 season,” a Diamond spokesman said.

Diamond filed Chapter 11 last March and was at risk of liquidating before announcing it struck a series of agreements to save the business from bankruptcy with backing from Amazon. If enacted, the proposal would allow Diamond to exit Chapter 11 in healthier financial shape and make Amazon’s Prime Video platform its main streaming partner, the company has said.

Sinclair acquired Diamond from Walt Disney Co. in 2019 and struggled with substantial debt and pressure as more TV viewers cancelled their cable subscriptions in favor of alternatives like digital streaming.

The bankruptcy case is Diamond Sports Group LLC, 23-90116, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

