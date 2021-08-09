(Bloomberg) -- Fallen diamond tycoon Nirav Modi won his bid to appeal his extradition from the U.K. to India to face fraud charges.

A London judge ruled Monday that Modi’s appeal will probe concerns over his mental health and whether his extradition would breach human rights laws.

Modi is wanted in Indian court over allegations he defrauded the state-run Punjab National Bank of around $2 billion. Modi’s lawyers argued last month that being sent to India would worsen his mental health and subject him to terrible conditions in a “Covid-rich prison” in Mumbai.

He was once a jeweler to film stars like Kate Winslet, but his empire came crashing down as allegations emerged of him fraudulently securing guarantees from the state-run lender that were then used to obtain loans abroad.

