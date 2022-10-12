(Bloomberg) -- Nirav Modi, a former diamond tycoon accused of a $2 billion loan fraud in India, urged a London court to block his extradition to his home country, claiming it could push him to suicide.

Modi suffers “long-standing depressive condition” and sending him to a “hostile environment,” where people burn his effigies could worsen his situation, his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said in court Wednesday. “He is even now at suicide risk and that suicide risk will be exacerbated if extradited.”

Modi is fighting his extradition to face charges of allegedly masterminding the largest bank fraud case in India. He has contested his extradition order saying concerns over his mental health wasn’t properly considered. His lawyer also denied allegations of fraud.

The Indian authorities opposed those arguments, saying depression is curable and it can’t be concluded that his mental health will only deteriorate, according to Helen Malcolm, a lawyer for the nation.

India has made assurances relating to prison conditions, health monitoring and proper treatment. “This is an extremely high profile case in India and that means there will be many eyes on him,” Malcolm said.

