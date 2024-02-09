(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group won court approval for new deals with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers to televise games for the 2024 baseball season, key agreements that comes as the company faces hurdles from a new creditor group backing an alternative $450 million Chapter 11 financing.

The deals approved by Judge Chris Lopez resolve disputes involving Major League Baseball and its clubs that could have derailed Diamond’s attempts to restructure. Diamond is hammering-out a restructuring proposal backed by the company’s major debt holders and Amazon.com Inc. that would save the company from closing.

Diamond, however, still faces obstacles. A group that owns roughly $880 million in company debt has proposed an alternative $450 million Chapter 11 financing that they say gives company creditors a better return. The group includes affiliates of Aristeia Capital LLC, Sound Point Capital Management LP and Millennium Management LLC, according to a Thursday court filing.

Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection last March and was at risk of liquidating before announcing it struck a series of agreements with backing from Amazon. If enacted, the proposal would allow Diamond to exit Chapter 11 in healthier financial shape and make Amazon’s Prime Video platform its main streaming partner, the company has said.

Diamond lawyer Andrew Goldman said Friday that the latest broadcast agreements ensure fans living in those teams’ local markets can watch all games for the upcoming season through the company’s Bally Sports channels. Finalizing the deals is also important for the Twins, Rangers and Guardians as they prepare for the upcoming season, the teams’ lawyers said. Proceeds from MLB teams’ telecast deals represents roughly 20% to 30% of a teams’ revenue, Texas Rangers’ lawyer Thomas Lauria said during Friday’s hearing.

Although the teams will be under contract this season, MLB and the clubs are free to discuss longer-term telecast deals with rival broadcasters as well as Diamond, Goldman said. And the clubs will have their rights to repayment in Chapter 11 bolstered should Diamond breach the new agreements. It entitles the teams to a $20 million security deposit and liens on Diamond’s stake in Yes Network, which broadcasts the New York Yankees, and any proceeds from litigation against its parent company, Sinclair Inc., MLB lawyer James Bromley said.

Last year, Diamond dropped broadcast deals with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks during the regular season, which required MLB to step-in to broadcast those teams’ games. Diamond has said it lost money on some of its telecast deals with teams and tried to use Chapter 11 to reduce the amount it pays to certain clubs.

