(Bloomberg) -- Diamondback Energy Inc. and Endeavor Energy Resources are in final discussions toward a deal that would create an oil-and-gas giant worth more than $50 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Closely held Endeavor would be valued at around $25 billion in the stock-and-cash deal, which may be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks aren’t public. Diamondback has a market capitalization of $27.2 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported on the discussions earlier Sunday.

Representatives for Diamondback and Endeavor, both based in Midland, Texas, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg.

The US is the world’s biggest oil producer, in large part due to frenetic drilling in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Oil is in high demand despite efforts to transition away, with consumption expected to rise through 2030 — and perhaps beyond.

