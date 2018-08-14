(Bloomberg) -- Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy Energen Corp. in a $9.2 billion-all stock deal that would almost double the size of the Permian Basin-focused oil producer.

The deal includes all of Energen’s net debt and was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, Midland, Texas-based Diamondback said in a statement today. The per-share price represents a 16 percent premium to Energen’s closing price Tuesday.

Energen owned about 150,000 acres across the Permian at the end of last year. The region straddling West Texas and New Mexico has become among the hottest oil and gas basins in the world, powering the U.S. drilling surge. The company pumped the equivalent of 76,000 barrels of oil last year, more than doubling its output from five years earlier.

Activists including Corvex and Elliott Management Corp. pressed Energen to consider a sale over the last year, arguing management had failed to wring full value from its acreage in the heart of the coveted shale region. Corvex last fall moved to call a special meeting of shareholders to remake Energen’s board, prompting a lawsuit from the company.

The two sides announced a settlement in March, with Energen agreeing to expand its board and conduct a review of its “strategic alternatives.

"The Energen team has done an outstanding job assembling a portfolio of Tier One acreage in both the Midland and Delaware basins, which, when combined with Diamondback’s current portfolio, will present an extended runway for Diamondback’s record of best-in-class execution and low-cost operations," Travis Stice, chief executive officer of Diamondback, said in a statement.

The move comes a week after Diamondback announced it was buying closely held Ajax Resources LLC for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, adding another 25,000 acres in the Permian.

