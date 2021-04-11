DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Covid-19 testing-kit maker Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion.

DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement on Sunday.

Luminex had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.

The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes testing supplies for the clinical diagnostic market, including a test for detecting coronaviruses, according to its website.

