(Bloomberg) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. jumped in premarket trading after raising its full-year earnings guidance, saying its strategies and investments are paying off.

The new forecast for earnings per share is a range of $3.20 to $3.40, up from $3.15 to $3.35, the U.S. retailer said. Analysts anticipated $3.27, on average. First-quarter earnings also topped predictions.

The strong results and improved guidance signal that Dick’s is able to compensate for the lack of gun sales, which the retailer decided to scale back sharply after last year’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Chief Executive Officer Ed Stack had said he was prepared to absorb a revenue hit on the move.

E-commerce was a standout last quarter, with sales up 15% as the total percentage of sales online ticked up. The brick-and-mortar store count was largely static, with one Golf Galaxy store opened, one Dick’s store relocated and two Dick’s stores closed.

The shares gained as much as 7.7% in premarket trading Wednesday.

