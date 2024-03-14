(Bloomberg) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reported sales that surpassed analysts’ expectations, spurred by strong demand for sports gear.

Comparable-store sales, a key retail metric, rose 2.8% for the quarter ended Feb. 3, much higher than the 0.8% predicted by Wall Street.

Shares rose as much as 19% in New York trading Thursday, the most since April 2020. The stock was up nearly 28% this year through Wednesday’s close, outpacing the 8% rise of the S&P MidCap 400 consumer-discretionary index.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based retailer issued an outlook for this fiscal year that fell in line with estimates. Management expects comparable-store sales to rise 1% to 2% for the full year, with earnings in the range of $12.85 to $13.25 a share.

Chief Executive Officer Lauren Hobart has been streamlining operations and cutting costs at Dick’s after a period of aggressive store expansion, adding more square footage and experiential spaces in its retail network. She said management will boost capital investments going forward, both in e-commerce and physical stores.

“Shopping at Dick’s is often easier and more pleasant than visiting department stores,” Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, wrote in a note. “As such, more shoppers have transferred some of their spending to Dick’s for everyday clothing.”

Dick’s completed a review of operations last quarter, changing its organizational structure within its customer support division. The company laid off about 250 employees from its corporate workforce in August.

The outlook for Dick’s appears to be conservative following the strong quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Lindsay Dutch. She said that demand remains robust and margin improvements show that Dick’s could improve profitability in the upcoming year even if sales growth slows.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.