(Bloomberg) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. is starting an in-house venture-capital fund focused on sports products and technology for athletes.

DSG Ventures debuts as a $50 million fund. Dick’s says it will only invest in businesses where it can provide more support than just money, such as access to its distribution network. The retailer is actively looking to incubate nascent products to be sold in its stores.

“The investments that we make have to be in line with the core aspects of the company,” said Dick’s Chief Financial Officer Navdeep Gupta. “We don’t want to deviate too far.”

The fund has made five initial investments: women’s sneaker label Moolah Kicks, sporting goods marketplace SidelineSwap, Out&Back Outdoor gear, youth sports operator EL1 Sports, and early-stage fund Courtside Ventures.

Gupta said Moolah Kicks is a typical example of the type of investment it wants to make. Dick’s found the specialized brand while looking for products aimed at women’s basketball players. The retailer tested the sneakers in a few stores to start before expanding and adding an equity investment.

Other athletic-apparel companies such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc. also run their own venture arms in search of deals with up-and-coming sports-related businesses.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.