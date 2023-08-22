(Bloomberg) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. sank in early trading after cutting its profit outlook for the full year as the retailer deals with slowing growth and more theft at its stores.

Chief Executive Officer Lauren Hobart said profit for the second quarter fell short of expectations due “in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink,” an industry term that refers to factors such as shoplifting, employee theft and damaged goods. Comparable-store sales, a key gauge of retail performance, also trailed analyst estimates in the period.

Dick’s has been one of retail’s biggest winners of the pandemic, buoyed by strong demand for athletic-wear and sports gear. Hobart has been opening more stores and adding square footage, including new experiential retail spaces with activity areas like putting greens and climbing walls. Now, cost-cutting is taking on a bigger focus.

“We are conducting a business optimization of our organization to better align our talent, organization design and spending in support of our most critical strategies while also streamlining our overall cost structure,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The shares fell 20% in premarket trading at 8:33 a.m. New York time. The stock had surged almost 600% since the end of March 2020.

The company lowered its forecast for capital expenditures this year. It also laid off about 250 employees from its corporate workforce, a person familiar with the matter said. Customer-support jobs were most affected by the cuts.

Dick’s now expects earnings of $11.50 to $12.30 a share this year excluding some items — down from the previous range of $12.90 to $13.80. The company said the revision reflects the second-quarter miss as well as gross margin expectations for the second half of the year. The outlook for sales was maintained.

