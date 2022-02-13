(Bloomberg) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late Philippine dictator, widened his lead in a presidential preference survey conducted by pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc. in January.

Marcos, a former senator, was chosen by 60% of the 2,400 respondents, Pulse Asia said on Sunday, higher than the 53% he garnered in December. Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader, came second with 16%. The survey was conducted Jan. 19-24, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2%.

Boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila City mayor and former actor Isko Moreno are tied for third with 8% each, while Senator Panfilo Lacson was 5th with 4%. The elections will be held on May 9.

The survey was conducted before last week’s decision by a division of the Commission on Elections that junked three petitions to disqualify Marcos. The people behind the petitions said they would appeal.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte -- Marcos’ running mate and the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte -- led the vice presidential race with 50%. Senate President Tito Sotto ranked second with 29%.

Asked who they would choose if their top choices for president and vice president do not continue with their candidacies, Moreno and Sotto topped the list.

