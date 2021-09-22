(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood’s commission-free app made trading stocks a pandemic pastime for homebound Americans looking for something to do. Almost overnight, it seemed that day trading went from being a hobby you once heard about to a force of nature, with retail traders even bringing some hedge funds to their knees earlier this year.

But critics contend apps like Robinhood are making trading too easy for everyday people without the financial background to know what they’re doing—or at least when to stop. Moreover, the way Robinhood makes money depends in large part on how many trades its users make. Now the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is getting involved.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.