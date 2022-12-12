Did Stimulus Checks Contribute to the Crypto Crash? That's One Theory (Podcast)

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

What do pandemic stimulus funds have to do with the recent collapse of crypto prices and entities like FTX? According to Bloomberg Opinion writer Robert Burgess, the answer is basically everything.

As he wrote in a recent column, “When historians look back on the spectacular rise and collapse of the cryptocurrency market, they will conclude that it couldn’t have happened without the pandemic. And they’d be right. This isn’t as controversial an opinion as it might seem. Burgess joins this episode.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.